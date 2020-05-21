While I was glued to my screen binge-watching Amazon Prime Video's nail-biting crime-thriller, Paatal Lok, I realised that there was something spine-chilling about the musical build-up in almost every scene.
If you're anything like me and have been tripping on the catchy, haunting soundtracks of Paatal Lok, let me introduce you to Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor. They're the mastermind composers behind controlling your mind with their rhythmic music.
With their unconventional sonic compositions, the duo has been winning our hearts for a very long time. We bet you didn't know that they have composed the background scores and a few soundtracks in these famous movies:
1. Ghoul
2. Newton
3. Qarib Qarib Single
4. Killa
5. Sonchiriya
6. Gurgoan
7. Raghu Rai - An Unframed Portrait
8. The Ship Of Theseus
9. That Girl in Yellow Boots
10. Nil Battey Sannata
11. Udta Punjab
12. Balekempa
13. Laal Captan
Also, I don't know who needs to know this fun fact but Benedict Taylor is a world-renowned violinist who also happens to be Radhika Apte's husband.