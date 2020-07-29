Deepak Dobriyal is one of those rare actors, who turns every role he plays into a memorable character. And yet, filmmakers seem 'content' to keep him on the sidelines, away from the film posters and the limelight.

In fact, the actor took to Instagram to share posters from multiple movies he starred and played integral roles in, asking the audience if they remembered him in the film.

He started by sharing a poster of Omkara, where he played Rajoh Tiwari aka Raju, Langda Tyagi's (Saif Ali Khan) friend.

Following it, he shared posters of multiple critically acclaimed like Shaurya, Gulaal, Hindi Medium, etc. In all these films, despite playing important, memorable roles, he did not make it to the film's poster.

In fact, his character Pappi Bhaisaab in the Tanu Weds Manu series remains the most well-loved character from the film. And yet, not one film featured him on the poster, or according to his captions, even tagged him in working stills.

On each post, many fans commented that Deepak's performances have always been impossible to ignore, no matter the length of the role.

Often times, producers, filmmakers, and even the audience, tend to focus on only the 'hero' of the film. But in reality, no story can be told without the efforts of every technician, crew member, and of course, the supporting cast. It's time that actors, irrespective of the role they occupy in the film, receive due credit for a good performance.