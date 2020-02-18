How you want to spend your weekend solely depends on two things. The first is your will to get out of your cozy bed and second, the entertainment services present around you.
The Sunsent Cinema Club is bringing to you the spectacular Harry Potter: Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter: The Goblet of Fire on 22nd February and 23rd February respectively.
What's this weekend @ SCC! The screenings this weekend at a glance. Venue 1 SCC Backyard, Gurgaon (Drive In Cinema) Tamasha (2015) Saturday | 22nd February, 2020 Stree (2018) Sunday | 23rd February, 2020 Venue 2 SCC Peepal Tree, Delhi (Open Air Cinema) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Saturday | 22nd February, 2020 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) Sunday | 23rd February, 2020 Book your tickets: Link in Bio #sunsetcinemaclub #gurgaon #delhi #driveincinema #openaircinema #harrypotter
And that's not all; you get to relive the Triwizard Tournament under an open sky in The Goblet of Fire.
Time travel back in to the magical walls of Hogwarts and outside, that too with an open-air cinematic experience for you and your loved ones.
Now that you are geared up for the fandom, here are the venues for the weekend.
Venue 1 - SCC Backyard, Gurgaon (Drive In Cinema)
Venue 2 - SCC Peepal Tree, Delhi (Open Air Cinema)
In the National Capital where entertainment never stops, the chain of open air and drive in cinemas from Sunset Cinema Club can totally make your weekend worth the wait.