How you want to spend your weekend solely depends on two things. The first is your will to get out of your cozy bed and second, the entertainment services present around you.

Live in Delhi or Gurgaon? You are in for a cinematic treat this coming weekend. And if you happen to be a Harry Potter fan we suggest you book your tickets right now to avoid any last-minute muggle-struggle.

The Sunsent Cinema Club is bringing to you the spectacular Harry Potter: Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter: The Goblet of Fire on 22nd February and 23rd February respectively.

Revisit the exploits of the dementors and two of the most loved characters in Professor Lupin and Sirius Black.

And that's not all; you get to relive the Triwizard Tournament under an open sky in The Goblet of Fire.

Much lively and intense than watching a movie in a theater, this experience is definitely going to set your muggle expectations high for the next screening.

Time travel back in to the magical walls of Hogwarts and outside, that too with an open-air cinematic experience for you and your loved ones.

Now that you are geared up for the fandom, here are the venues for the weekend.

Venue 1 - SCC Backyard, Gurgaon (Drive In Cinema)





Movies to be screened - Tamasha (Saturday, February 22) and Stree (Sunday, February 23).

Venue 2 - SCC Peepal Tree, Delhi (Open Air Cinema)





Movies to be screened - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Saturday, February 22) and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Sunday, February 23).

In the National Capital where entertainment never stops, the chain of open air and drive in cinemas from Sunset Cinema Club can totally make your weekend worth the wait.