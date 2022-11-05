Disclaimer: Leave your brain behind before watching this scene

We have come across many cringe scenes in films in which logic had no role to play. Well, if you, by any chance, watched pan-Indian star, Prabhas’ 2019 movie, Saaho, you will definitely wonder if the makers smoked something while filming the following scene which is nothing but illogical.

The sequence in discussion shows Prabhas making a safe landing via parachute. However, his process of throwing himself out in the air like Superman is cringe AF. The scene has gone viral on Twitter.

Screenshot credits: Netflix

Netflix Indonesia, @NetflixID, posted the clip of the scene on the micro-blogging platform in which the Saaho actor can be seen throwing a bag in the air before he jumps off the cliff. Then, he turns into a desi superman as he is following the bag only to catch it later. Prabhas then ties it on his back and opens a parachute making a safe landing.

Watch the clip here:

Kamu NeeenYha ini akSi apAa? pic.twitter.com/RoWaMNYGIT — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) November 2, 2022

Twitterati have been discussing the scene and cringing hard. Some netizens are making fun of it.

This is how parents describe how they used to go to school https://t.co/N5oXSCwHTS — Murtaza | مرتضٰی (@101Murtaza) November 5, 2022

My god is this the new superman movie ? 😭 https://t.co/Ln7c70BlZO — mashanorthside 🥢 (@_lifeofmasha) November 5, 2022

I can't approve this in twitter , apply physics please https://t.co/83bdZ8doqH — Elon Musk ❄️ (@melonmusks) November 5, 2022

What the fck is this https://t.co/Y1l18BBmHu — thafheem (@thafhm) November 5, 2022

Physics ki MC BC https://t.co/842HbRSFQB — I AM SRK WARRIOR (@JABRAFANCLUB) November 4, 2022

Just wear the bag but man gats throw the bag first & be dramatic about it 🤣 https://t.co/GNEuuZJwRm — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 4, 2022

Thank God I haven't seen this movie and will never do https://t.co/h8jS1JdzkX — Anuj 🇮🇳SRKian🇮🇳 (@anujrocks44) November 4, 2022

Why tf will he throw the bag instead of wearing it normally like a normal person https://t.co/6840lKPtG8 — Kabilan 10 (@thenameiskabi10) November 4, 2022

Man of Steel 2 looking crazy !!! https://t.co/8g06mOlvG6 — cheezyvIRL (@Lucifer_Shill) November 4, 2022

there was literally no need to throw that bag https://t.co/gk6MflMplv — ˢᵖʰᵉ𓃵 (@Afrikanwolf) November 4, 2022

Isaac Newton must be turning in his grave. 😂 https://t.co/8Qa6ZkZ4b3 — Ba’ Shaba (@gimbakakanda) November 4, 2022

Or he could have just worn the damn parachute before jumping. 🤦🏾 https://t.co/K8P6wlac1V — I am (@mackio_) November 4, 2022

And people call him pan INDIA star 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/sML7vtPorn — Abhishek (@iam_a_r) November 5, 2022

Bc Ye Scene Sasta Nasha Fook ke Dala Tha Director ne 😂😂😂 https://t.co/fkBUPMcsu1 — 『AMAN』#Fighter 💥🔥 (@iamluffy05) November 4, 2022

Rest in peace, Mr. Logic.

Some Twitter users also claimed it to be banzai skydiving, however, it is just a rumoured jumping which has no credible proof or evidence that it exists or not. Anyway, this was definitely cringe AF. Superman ko toh chod do yaar!