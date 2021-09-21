YouTuber Prajakta Koli has recently been in the news for a shoot she did for Anita Dongre's bridal collection. And it's abundantly clear why.

Prajakta comes as a breath of fresh air, wearing the carefully embroidered lehengas with enviable ease.

Her energy rubs off, honestly. Look at her eating pizza standing by the door. Major goals.

She manages to look regal and relatable at the same time, and I'd be lying if I said the I-want-to-be-a-bride bone in my body has not been tickled.

It shouldn't be hard to imagine that the internet has been crushing hard on Prajakta. Same feelings, people, same feelings.

'Mostly sane', but completely gorgeous.