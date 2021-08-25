Prakash Raj's wedding anniversary celebrations with wife Pony Verma took the shape of a second wedding. Yep, you read it right.

On their wedding anniversary, the 56-year-old actor said that he and his wife "got married again" in a private ceremony, which he also posted on Twitter, and the images have gone viral.

Prakash Raj stated in a tweet that his wedding 2.0 was for his son Vedhant, who wanted to see his parents' wedding.

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Desi Twitter expressed great joy and sent across some sweetest wishes.

Congratulations Sir...We admire you alot...Stay Blessed 🎊🎊🎊👏👏👏 — Aman bhatia (@Amanbha90893299) August 25, 2021

Sir..we wish you happy and healthy life. Wish you happy married life...once again. 🎉🎉💐💐With Love and respect.🙂 — Abdul Vaheed Shaik (@skabdulvaheed) August 25, 2021

Whah sir...you are one of the examples of beautiful couples. Life does not always give beauty but couples make their life beautiful. Like you sir.



- God Bless you sir 💐 @prakashraaj — s.....u.....j.....a.....y (@VSujayRaj) August 25, 2021

May god protect you, your family and the happiness that you all own... Masha Allah... 💝💖 #JustLoving 😅 Hamara Jaikanth Shikre 💪❤ — SaaqibAlia...⚪ (@SakhibNM) August 24, 2021

Congratulations from Sri Lanka.

You are a gentleman, honest politician, good human being and excellent professional actor.

We wish you happiness and success. — Sakeen Abdul Cader (@AbdulSakeen) August 25, 2021

Prakash Raj also posted a wedding flashback from 11 years ago in a different tweet. Prakash Raj sent a heartfelt tweet to his wife as an anniversary greeting, coupled with the loveliest message for Pony Verma.

“It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..🤗🤗🤗 #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

We wish this beautiful couple all the love!