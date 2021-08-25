Prakash Raj's wedding anniversary celebrations with wife Pony Verma took the shape of a second wedding. Yep, you read it right.

On their wedding anniversary, the 56-year-old actor said that he and his wife "got married again" in a private ceremony, which he also posted on Twitter, and the images have gone viral. 

Prakash Raj stated in a tweet that his wedding 2.0 was for his son Vedhant, who wanted to see his parents' wedding.

Desi Twitter expressed great joy and sent across some sweetest wishes. 

Prakash Raj also posted a wedding flashback from 11 years ago in a different tweet. Prakash Raj sent a heartfelt tweet to his wife as an anniversary greeting, coupled with the loveliest message for Pony Verma.

We wish this beautiful couple all the love! 