Prakash Raj's wedding anniversary celebrations with wife Pony Verma took the shape of a second wedding. Yep, you read it right.

On their wedding anniversary, the 56-year-old actor said that he and his wife "got married again" in a private ceremony, which he also posted on Twitter, and the images have gone viral.Β

Prakash Raj stated in a tweet that his wedding 2.0 was for his son Vedhant, who wanted to see his parents'Β wedding.

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 β€” Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Desi Twitter expressed great joy and sent across some sweetest wishes.Β

Congratulations Sir...We admire you alot...Stay Blessed πŸŽŠπŸŽŠπŸŽŠπŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ β€” Aman bhatia (@Amanbha90893299) August 25, 2021

Sir..we wish you happy and healthy life. Wish you happy married life...once again. πŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰πŸ’πŸ’With Love and respect.πŸ™‚ β€” Abdul Vaheed Shaik (@skabdulvaheed) August 25, 2021

Whah sir...you are one of the examples of beautiful couples. Life does not always give beauty but couples make their life beautiful. Like you sir.



- God Bless you sir πŸ’ @prakashraaj β€” s.....u.....j.....a.....y (@VSujayRaj) August 25, 2021

May god protect you, your family and the happiness that you all own... Masha Allah... πŸ’πŸ’– #JustLoving 😠Hamara Jaikanth Shikre πŸ’ͺ❀ β€” SaaqibAlia...βšͺ (@SakhibNM) August 24, 2021

Congratulations from Sri Lanka.

You are a gentleman, honest politician, good human being and excellent professional actor.

We wish you happiness and success. β€” Sakeen Abdul Cader (@AbdulSakeen) August 25, 2021

Prakash Raj also posted a wedding flashback from 11 years ago in a different tweet. Prakash Raj sent a heartfelt tweet to his wife as an anniversary greeting, coupled with the loveliest message for Pony Verma.

β€œIt turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..πŸ€—πŸ€—πŸ€— #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 β€” Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

We wish this beautiful couple all the love!Β