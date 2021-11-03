Actor Prakash Raj is in the news for a scene from the movie Jai Bhim, where he slaps a man for speaking in Hindi. As you can imagine, a scene like this is bound to some eyebrows and that is exactly what it did.
As you can imagine, not everyone was a fan of it.
#prakashRaj with his dialogues in the movie ‘#JaiBhim’ where he slaps a person who speaks in Hindi and orders him to speak in #tamil.— OTTRelease (@ott_release) November 2, 2021
There was no need to hate Hindi in Tamil or Telugu versions.#JaiBhim #JaibhimReview #JaiBhimOnPrime #JaiBhimSensationBegins #Suriya #SuriyaFan pic.twitter.com/LbS2sMIaga
In tamil : speak in tamil.— i am proud to say indian (@DuvvadaSivabav1) November 2, 2021
In telugu : speak in telugu.
In hindi: "tell the truth"
According to logic, why was prakash raj not replayed " i dont know hindi" in hindi version.
🤔🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/wyGQjGYWDX
Dear Prakash Rai alias Prakash Raj, which article of the constitution provides rights to hit any individual just because he's not speaking Hindi or any Indian language?— Chiru Bhat | ಚಿರು ಭಟ್ (@mechirubhat) November 2, 2021
If that's so, how many Kannadigas should hit u for speaking in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu in other movies? pic.twitter.com/y0GQrnX1Tf
I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2021
Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it
Watch the Hindi Dubbed version of Jay Bhim Prakash Raj scene. It clearly shows there was no need to hate Hindi in Tamil or Telugu versions.— Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) November 2, 2021
Kollywood is now new variant of Pudiywood. Already sensing Tollywood & Mollywood joining in.
pic.twitter.com/gEGYaPIZZX
Many others have been asking people to understand the context of the film before making derogatory comments. Some people have also been calling it a repercussion of Hindi imposition on non-Hindi speaking states.
#JaiBhim So hindians Advising that prakash raj slapping scene was unnecessary...Fine..so what abt this scene in scam 1992...Spewing Hate on Tamil using a Tamil character so that it doesn't look its against Tamil..How cheap...so keep this as a counter for that scene. #hindi #tamil pic.twitter.com/hAAHQJfj8H— Stop Hindianisation #StopHindilmposition (@stop_hindi) November 2, 2021
Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi1/2— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 2, 2021
So, in all this outraging over Tamil-la pesu in Jai Bhim, one hot take by a journalist is particularly laugh-worthy. Prakash Raj apparently became popular because of Hindi movies, and so cannot speak like this. Dei dei. Go watch Nagamandala and Kancheepuram da.— Subha Jayanagaraja (@subhajrao) November 2, 2021
That beeda vayan knows Tamil, then why does he speak Hindi in Tamil Nadu? We don't know if prakash Raj even understands hindi. That slap was for hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu— T23 புலி 🐯 (@tracker0383) November 2, 2021
1. Pawn broker is in TN doing business, Prakash Raj is a police officer in TN and questions him in tamil. Pawn broker knows tamil but chooses to answer in Hindi.— D10S (@swotkat) November 2, 2021
2. It's not a movie directed by PR, so it's not his 'propaganda'.
Prakash Raj slapped that guy not because he spoke in Hindi but because he knew fluent Tamil and was trying to trick the cop from not telling the truth. And few North Indian chomus are crying as if they all got slapped. 😂😂😂 #JaiBhim— ਕ੍ਰਿਸ | serenity (@chriscussions) November 3, 2021
This one🔥🔥🔥#StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/bxeYtNYKWh— Mannu (@mannu040) November 2, 2021
The kind of factual blunders Vadakkans did in #FamilyMan2 one slap in Jai Bhim for the settu character is absolutely fine. Whatever that started since Chennai Express hasn’t stopped at all. May this be the starting point.— Roy Kent (@Padycast) November 2, 2021
You can watch Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video.