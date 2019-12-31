So, it's no secret that every year former US President Barack Obama releases a list of his favourites--movies, shows, books, and songs--of the year. 

However, what is a pleasant surprise is that Prateek Kuhad's Cold/Mess has made it to Obama's 2019 Favourite Music List. 

Apart from cold/mess, the list also includes tracks like Beyonce's Mood 4 Eva, Alicia Keys' Show Me Love, and others. Naturally, Prateek Kuhad took to Twitter to respond to the inclusion, while stating that it was 'an honour'. 

Of course, Twitterati wasted no time in sharing what they thought about Prateek Kuhad making it to the Obama list: 

Don't know about you, but I just got another reason to listen to cold/mess on a loop. Not like I ever really need one!