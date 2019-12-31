So, it's no secret that every year former US President Barack Obama releases a list of his favourites--movies, shows, books, and songs--of the year.

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

However, what is a pleasant surprise is that Prateek Kuhad's Cold/Mess has made it to Obama's 2019 Favourite Music List.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Apart from cold/mess, the list also includes tracks like Beyonce's Mood 4 Eva, Alicia Keys' Show Me Love, and others. Naturally, Prateek Kuhad took to Twitter to respond to the inclusion, while stating that it was 'an honour'.

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

Of course, Twitterati wasted no time in sharing what they thought about Prateek Kuhad making it to the Obama list:

Sadhguru is pontificating on CAA while saying he's not read it and Barack Obama is listening to Prateek Kuhad.



This is too much peak 2019 I can't... see you all next decade pic.twitter.com/Ke3f5EjHyE — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) December 31, 2019

I refuse to believe that Barack Obama's sitting at home with Michelle, with some fine wine and soaking in the shitshow that is America, all while listening to freaking Prateek Kuhad. https://t.co/GZ36aAEAzH — Saurya Sengupta (@sauryasengupta) December 30, 2019

So Barack Obama listens to Prateek Kuhad, and I can't even make my cat listen to me.😒 https://t.co/yRojNDhTHg — Bombdiggity (@VodQuilastic) December 31, 2019

Barack Obama not only listened to Prateek Kuhad, but he put his song in his fav list of the year!! https://t.co/bK40xVhi5D — Sankalp Jain (@sank_alp) December 30, 2019

Barack Obama listens to Prateek Kuhad. Enough said. https://t.co/YosauZNqH4 — Sarvesh Ayre (@sarveshayre) December 30, 2019

BARACK OBAMA LISTENED TO COLD/MESS. PRATEEK KUHAD.



OKAY.



WOW.



NOT FREAKING OUT. https://t.co/1z9yY9P9eR — Tamanna Das (@tada_hrdwr) December 30, 2019

You liked Prateek Kuhad's Cold Mess. That's been the anthem this year for me❤️❤️ — Mitra Joshi (@mitrajo) December 31, 2019

Obama listens to Prateek Kuhad !!!

What is even happening !!! — Ambarish Awale (@AmbarishAwale) December 31, 2019

Don't know about you, but I just got another reason to listen to cold/mess on a loop. Not like I ever really need one!