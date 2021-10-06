What do we Indians like the most? Well, seeing a desi song play in a show which has an international audience pretty much does it for a lot of us. So, you can imagine what must've happened when Prateek Kuhad's Cold Mess played in an episode of the show Ted Lasso.

if anything happens to roy and keeley you will never see me again #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/eFcittTzZ2 — miriam (@m1riamh) October 1, 2021

Here's how people responded once they recognised the track playing.

i love hearing prateek kuhad songs in western spaces and tonight it was in the ending of ted lasso!!!!!!!!! — Mahima Bhayana (@mahimabanana) October 2, 2021

Weekend well spent because Ted Lasso happen and it’s going to stay with me forever . I love everything about this show . And that sneaky tune of Prateek Kuhad’s Cold mess and that scene between Roy and Keeley is uffff!!! #TedLasso — phiphi leisan (@phiphileisan) October 3, 2021

Watching #TedLasso and fuckin cold/mess by Prateek Kuhad starts playing ??? last place I expected to hear that wtf — ry (@notrylock) October 1, 2021

I was so stunned listening to Prateek Kuhad I thought my ears were ringing and my heart broke thinking where this might be going. what an apt song. — 死⁷ (@debjoon) October 4, 2021

i've listened to cold/mess hundreds of times over the years but hearing that song in the context of the lives and stories of these characters i love so much was really really really special — Mahima Bhayana (@mahimabanana) October 2, 2021

Just realised there's THE Prateek Kuhad song in Ted Lasso and I want to throw up but I also don't want to throw up cuz that's the most synergistic union of tv and music that can be. — DoubleA (@aayush510r) October 3, 2021

Holy freaking shit , that's Prateek Kuhad song "Wish I could leave you my love but my heart is a mess" playing in BG when Keeley and Roy was doing their photoshoot in #TedLasso , that's so exciting @prateekkuhad so happy — Sanjukta 🐣 (@SANJUKTAKAR1) October 1, 2021

We need more of this!