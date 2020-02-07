For over 50 days, women at Shaheen Bagh have continued to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Despite biting wind and threat to their lives, they've soldiered on as people from all walks of life, from farmers to artists, have come out in their support.
And the latest artist to lend his support to anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh is singer and musician Prateek Kuhad.
He performed a number of his famous tracks, such as Tune Kaha, Dil Beparwah, Kasoor, and others.
@prateekkuhad performing at Shaheen Bagh last night as part of the #ArtistsAgainstCommunalism' lineup (@shaheenbaghoff1). He performed Tune Kaha, Dil Beparwah, Kasoor among other songs and refrained from making any political statements on stage.
Various artists, like Shubha Mudgal, Ankur Tewari, have joined the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and stood in solidarity with the protesters.
With the run-up to the Delhi elections and constant threats (and incidents) of violence, the next few days will be critical for the #ShaheenBaghProtest. Let's thwart every force that tries to bring us down through art, theatre, and music, with this line up of some of our favourite artistes. February 2nd-7th at Shaheen Bagh.
And as the protests continue, even more artists are coming out to Shaheen Bagh, as part of 'artists against communalism'.
Krantikaari and inspirational poems, stories and music awaits you all on the last day of #artistsagainstcommunalism amongst the revolutionary atmosphere of Shaheen Bagh. Come and show your solidarity on the 55th day of the movement to protect the Constitution.
Art has always held the power of dissent, and the Shaheen Bagh protests have emerged as a fine example of that.