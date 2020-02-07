For over 50 days, women at Shaheen Bagh have continued to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Despite biting wind and threat to their lives, they've soldiered on as people from all walks of life, from farmers to artists, have come out in their support.

And the latest artist to lend his support to anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh is singer and musician Prateek Kuhad.

He performed a number of his famous tracks, such as Tune Kaha, Dil Beparwah, Kasoor, and others.

Various artists, like Shubha Mudgal, Ankur Tewari, have joined the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and stood in solidarity with the protesters.

And as the protests continue, even more artists are coming out to Shaheen Bagh, as part of 'artists against communalism'.

Art has always held the power of dissent, and the Shaheen Bagh protests have emerged as a fine example of that.