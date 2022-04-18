In another harrowing incident, a Sikh man has accused former President Pratibha Patil's husband of discriminating against him due to him being a 'Sardar'. In a thread that has now gone viral, the man details how Patil's husband, Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat told the security guard to keep an eye on him because he's a Sardar 

I Am At Badminton Hall, I Came Out To Talk On Phone And Was Talking To Someone, Suddenly Devisingh Shekhawat Husband Of Former President Pratbha Patil Comes For An Inspection And Calls Me And Says"Yahaan Photo Nahi Kheenchna" To Which I Replied Ke "I Am Here To Play Badminton
Yeh Sardaron Ka Bharosa Nahi Karna Kuch Bhi Kar Sakte Hain Yeh" He Left After Saying This Leaving Me Stunned. This Country Isn't Worth Living Anymore, If Husband Of A Former President Keeps This View For A Community, Then I Have Nothing To Say.

People have been coming in droves offering their support. 

The former President or her husband, Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat are yet to respond to the accusations. 