In another harrowing incident, a Sikh man has accused former President Pratibha Patil's husband of discriminating against him due to him being a 'Sardar'. In a thread that has now gone viral, the man details how Patil's husband, Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat told the security guard to keep an eye on him because he's a Sardar

I Am At Badminton Hall, I Came Out To Talk On Phone And Was Talking To Someone, Suddenly Devisingh Shekhawat Husband Of Former President Pratbha Patil Comes For An Inspection And Calls Me And Says"Yahaan Photo Nahi Kheenchna" To Which I Replied Ke "I Am Here To Play Badminton

2/4

Why Would I Click Any Pictures Of Premises"? Still He Said To The Staff "Ispar Dhyan Rakho, Yeh Sardar Hai, Inka Bharosa Mat Karna", I Opposed And Said "I Pay Here To Play The Game How Am I Danger To The College?"

He Said To His Staff "Kuch Bhi Ho Ispar Dhyan Rakho, — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) April 15, 2022

Yeh Sardaron Ka Bharosa Nahi Karna Kuch Bhi Kar Sakte Hain Yeh" He Left After Saying This Leaving Me Stunned. This Country Isn't Worth Living Anymore, If Husband Of A Former President Keeps This View For A Community, Then I Have Nothing To Say.

4/4



His Staff Instead Of Pointing Him That He Was Wrong Said "Aap Jaiye Sir Ham Samjha Denge Isko"? WTH?

Kya Samjhaoge? Am I A T$rrorist?

I Left The Hall And Now Thinking, What Have We Become? Not Feeling Good,



Heartbroken, Not The Country I Lived For Years. — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) April 15, 2022

People have been coming in droves offering their support.

The former President or her husband, Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat are yet to respond to the accusations.