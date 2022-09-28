“BC, tu jaanta nahi hain ki mera baap kaun hai.”

Well, if you have been to the nation’s capital, you must have heard this line at least once by a desi launda. And now, netizens are comparing Prince George to a Dilli Dude for his cheeky comeback to a classmate who crossed him.

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton told his schoolmate that his father will soon be a king and he ‘ better watch out’.

For the uninitiated, he’s studying at the prestigious London Prep School Thomas’ Battersea currently.

In Katie Nicholl’s The New Royals, she mentioned that Prince George has been informed that he will become a king in the future. However, his parents are not weighing him down with too many responsibilities too soon.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also being raised with an understanding of the monarchy and a sense of duty, as per her book.

“They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty. George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: “My dad will be king so you better watch out.”

Here’s what netizens think about his statement:

Prince George is a typical Videsi version of a Dillia ka Launda, with his 'tu janta nahi Mera baap kaun hai!' — Averee Burman (@AvereeBurman) September 28, 2022

Prince George is studying in Delhi Public School, UK pic.twitter.com/gv12TGuqTo — Akash Krishna Sharma (@Akash_sharmaAdv) September 28, 2022

if i were prince george i'd lie awake at night thinking about how i should've said i will be king one day rather than my father will be king — becky a savage (@tb3cky) September 27, 2022

prince george gives “my father will hear about this” in a draco voice vibes and i’m here for it — leo (@devilsnxght) September 27, 2022

prince george: my father will be king so you better watch out



the other kid: pic.twitter.com/qcqx5699Tc — joe (@averageIyjoe) September 27, 2022

Tu jaanta hai mera baap kaun hai ? goes international.#PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/a3JQstcF4q — Sangram Malik (@sangram_malik) September 28, 2022

Oh, look what we’ve done!