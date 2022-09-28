“BC, tu jaanta nahi hain ki mera baap kaun hai.”
Well, if you have been to the nation’s capital, you must have heard this line at least once by a desi launda. And now, netizens are comparing Prince George to a Dilli Dude for his cheeky comeback to a classmate who crossed him.
The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton told his schoolmate that his father will soon be a king and he ‘better watch out’.
For the uninitiated, he’s studying at the prestigious London Prep School Thomas’ Battersea currently.
In Katie Nicholl’s The New Royals, she mentioned that Prince George has been informed that he will become a king in the future. However, his parents are not weighing him down with too many responsibilities too soon.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also being raised with an understanding of the monarchy and a sense of duty, as per her book.
“They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty. George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: “My dad will be king so you better watch out.”
Here’s what netizens think about his statement:
Oh, look what we’ve done!