There is just something about royal families, many times, the world wants to know more about them. Oftentimes to take inspiration. The attention somehow always ends up falling on the youngest members of royal families. For instance, now, the world is tuning in to the Gen Zs of royal families.

Credit: Pngtree

To feed into the allure, we’ve compiled a list of the newest generation of regals, here take a look:

1. Prince Nikolai of Denmark

Count Nikolai was born Prince of Denmark on 28 August 1999, and in 2019, he began his Business Administration and Service Management education at Copenhagen Business School. And in 2018, he dived into modelling when he walked the runway for Burberry at London’s Fashion Week that year.

2. Princess Eloise of the Netherlands

Princess Eloise of the Netherlands is the first child of Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands. Not only is Eloise an author of ‘Learning By Doing,’ but she studied at Maerlant Lyceum in 2020, and is a student at Hotelschool in the Hague.

3. Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Princess Alexandra is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Ernst August, Prince of Hanover. She was born in Vöcklabruck, Austria. She attended the Lapierre public school in Le Mée-sur-Seine and the Institut catholique François-d’Assise-Nicolas-Barré in Monaco. She also had a promising career in ice skating, and was ranked 2nd in her category at the 10th Monaco Figure Skating Championships in 2011.

Credit: Gala

4. Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia Windsor is the second daughter and youngest child of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews. She is another royal who has turned to modelling as a career. She has modelled for D&G, and has also been deemed ‘Britain’s most beautiful royal.’

5. Ferdinand Zvonimir von Habsburg

Ferdinand Habsburg was born to Karl von Habsburg and Francesca von Habsburg. A member of the House of Habsburg. He is an Austrian motor racing driver and heir apparent to the headship of the House of Habsburg.

6. Victoria de Marichalar y Borbón

Granddaughter of embattled former king Juan Carlos, Victoria D Marichalar y Borbón spent her teenage years at boarding school in Sussex before enrolling at the College for International Studies (CIS), in Madrid, where she further studied business administration.

7. Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley

Charles Armstrong-Jones was born on July 1, 1999, he attended Eton College and went on to study product design engineering at Loughborough University.

Credit: The List

8. Princess Norodom Pongsoriya

Princess Norodom Pongsoriya is the daughter of Moniren and Norodom Chakrapong (the half-brother of Cambodia’s current king, Norodom Sihamoni). Born in 1997, the princess studied in Beijing, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in international business and economics. She even won an award for being the most outstanding student in the international degree programmes.

9. Sawai Padmanabh Singh

Born on the 2nd July 1998 in Delhi, Sawai Padmanabh Singh completed his schooling and education at Mayo College in Ajmer, Millfield and a well-known public school in England.

10. Sam Chatto

Born in 1996, Samuel David Benedict Chatto graduated from The University of Edinburgh with an MA in History of Art in 2018. And is currently a wonderful craftsman and a trained yoga teacher as well! Just by the way, he’s one of the sons of Daniel Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto, both belong to the British Royal Family.

I love seeing members of affluent families break tradition and step away from what they’re expected to do. It’s refreshing.