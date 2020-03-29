'Maska', the newest Indian film on Netflix, starring Manisha Koirala and Prit Kamani, released this week, on 27th March. The film revolves around the story of a young and ambitious man named Rumi Irani (played by Prit Kamani) who wants to become a famous actor.

But, while we were excited to see Manisha Koirala on-screen after so long, the boy next-door, Prit Kamani impressed all of us with his acting skills. So, here's a little more on him, just in case, you are wondering who he really is?

Prit Kamani was born in Rajkot, Gujarat, on 28th January 1985 but, he completed his schooling and further studies from Mumbai. In college, he took part in various theater activities and he also learnt about production.

He was always interested in acting but, he made his debut on the silver screen as a host in a singing reality show "Dil hai Hindustani" that aired in 2017.

Journey To The Center Of My Heart, for which he was appreciated. After he gained popularity, he also started acting in advertisements for brands like Close-up, Tata Sky and Tata Sky daily recharge. In fact, in 2016, he also acted in a short film,, for which he was appreciated.

Hum Chaar in 2019. Later, in 2017 he acted in a short film #Letters after which, he made an appearance in the Indian filmin 2019.

Apart from that, Prit is very active on social media with 55k followers on Instagram where he enjoys interacting with his fans.

Prit has definitely surprised us with his talent and acting skills. And, we hope this is just the beginning for him. Here's hoping to see him more often on-screen, very soon.



Until then, go watch Maska on Netflix if you still haven't and stay indoors.