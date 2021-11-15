The teaser for yet another patriotic biopic starring Akshay Kumar in the lead released today! This time, Kumar is playing 'Hindustan ka sher' Prithviraj Chauhan in Prithviraj.

The film, which marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar, also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Though the story of Prithviraj's valour and strength is well-known, the film's teaser does hint at grand-scale action sequences.

Though only time will tell if this turns out to be an accurate peek into our history, or yet another nationalistic saga parading as a biopic.

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser. The film releases on January 21, 2022.