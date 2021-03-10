Stand-up comic Vir Das just released the latest episode of his new series, #TenonTen. And this time around, he's taking on the 'crumbling West'.

Yes, for his latest episode, Das talks about the not-so-wild west, where, in his opinion, life is not as good as we've been led to believe.

And while racism is an evil that afflicts both, the West and the East, Das believes its origins are different for both.

Though of course, if India vs. the West comparison is going on, it's hard not to include Google in the conversation. TBH, it's hard to exclude Google from any conversation these days!

However, Das firmly believes, that when it comes to unlimited privilege, India 'trumps over' (pun intended) the West.

In fact, according to Das, the only thing that the West does better, is to 'fight' for justice.

Or more accurately, march for justice.

Ultimately Das ends his piece by talking about India's love for British magic, which extends beyond Harry Potter.

From aspirational accents to the true nature of American politics, Das is at his observational best in this set. You can watch the complete video here:

All images are screenshots from the video, unless specified otherwise.