Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global actor and entrepreneur was a part of a fireside chat at the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. At the forum, she spoke about the different problems the world is dealing with. From the climate crises to women rights and empowering the citizens of a country, her passion for it all reflected in her talk. Priyanka specifically referenced the polio outbreak in India and how it was dealt with efficiently by the government and volunteers, emphasising on the power of the people.

In her Instagram stories, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador added that she wants to see a world where every child's dream is achievable and their education is imperative. She also emphasised on the importance of world leaders paying attention to young activists like Greta Thunberg.

I would love to live in a place where my children, when I have them, can grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta's generation. I want my kids to grow up in a place where climate crisis is contained, if not averted. I want to live in a place where a woman's ability to succeed should be a basic human right and not based on geography or chance.

- Priyanka Chopra

In another picture, Priyanka can be seen talking to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an economist and international development expert who has saved a billion children by providing them with vaccinations.

In a campaign led by Global Citizen, Priyanka Chopra is partnering with Global Goal Live and consulting firm Teneo at the World Economic Forum. This campaign is to urge the world's billionaires and leaders to use their wealth to end extreme poverty, address climate change and reduce inequity by 2030.