If you are a sucker for Indi-pop music and often visit YouTube to relive those old days, then this is definitely for you. I know I am. We grew up watching many female faces in those videos and some of them ended up becoming successful actresses in showbiz. Remember Priyanka Chopra dancing with Daler Mehndi in peppy number, Sajan Mere Satrangiya, in the 90s? Or Vidya Balan romancing Palash Sen in Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali in the late 2000s?

A GIF from Sajan Mere Satrangiya. Source: GIFSOUP.COM

Throwing it back to the past, we have curated a list of 12 actresses who were a part of those Indi-pop music videos:

1. Priyanka Chopra in Sajan Mere Satrangiya by Daler Mehndi

Source: YouTube

2. Riya Sen in Chudi by Falguni Pathak

Source: YouTube

3. Sameera Reddy in Ahista by Pankaj Udhas

Source: IMDb

4. Malaika Arora in Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha by Bally Sagoo

Source: Videogram

5. Deepika Padukone in Naam Hai Tera by Himesh Reshammiya

Source: YouTube

6. Nimrat Kaur in Tera Mera Pyar by Kumar Sanu

Source: YouTube

7. Ayesha Takia in Meri Chunar by Falguni Pathak

Source: YouTube

8. Gul Panag in Kuch Tum Socho by Sonu Nigam

Source: T-series

9. Vidya Balan in Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali by Euphoria

Source: YouTube

10. Tanushree Dutta in Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re by UMI 10 Vol.4

Source: Universal/YouTube

11. Bipasha Basu in Tera Milna by Sonu Nigam

Source: YouTube

12. Rimi Sen in Maaeri by Euphoria

Source: YouTube

Apart from them, there were many others female models who got featured in those Indi-pop music videos. Remember Nauheed Cyrusi in Piya Basanti Re, Nisha Kothari in Chadti Jawaani, Aamna Sharif in Chalne Lagi Hain Hawayein, Mahhi Vij in Tu Tu Hai Wahi, and Deepal Shaw in Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar?

What are you waiting for? Tune in to these songs to relive old world charm.