The BAFTA Awards were held in London yesterday (11th April) and it was a star-studded event.

And, while everyone was dressed to look their best, we just couldn't take our eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She definitely made heads turn with her gorgeous outfits.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a red embellished jacket that she paired with silky white trousers from the studios of Pertegaz. And, she opted for black pumps by Christian Louboutin.

She walked the red carpet along with her husband Nick Jonas who wore a black tuxedo from the studios of Giorgio Armani.

She also donned a second BAFTAs look for the occasion. She opted for a black silk mikado jacket embellished with hand-painted, beaded, and pleated butterflies.

She paired it with a plissé skirt that added elegance to her outfit and allowed the intricate jacket to shine. The outfit was designed by Ronald van der Kemp, a Dutch fashion designer.

Also, here's a fun fact. The second outfit Priyanka chose for the occasion has a sustainable twist. The entire look is from the designer's fall collection of 2020 and the entire garment was made by reusing pieces from the designer's previous seasons.

She slayed and rocked both her outfits and people on social media agree with me on this.

Priyanka Chopra's Netflix movie, The White Tiger was also nominated in two categories but, unfortunately it didn't win any awards.