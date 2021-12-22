Recently, the global icon Priyanka Chopra ditched her surname Jonas, from her social media accounts. Immediately after this, people started speculating her divorce with her husband, Nick Jonas.

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, had dismissed the rumours at the time and asked people to abstain from making false claims.

Priyanka has been silent on the matter until lately. She's now asking her fans to 'just chill' as 'it's just social media.'

Priyanka stated in a recent interview that she dropped Jonas from her social media names just to maintain the same username on Twitter and Instagram.

She was ‘amused’ how ‘everything becomes such a huge deal to people’.

The first poster from her much-awaited movie, The Matrix Resurrections, was revealed that day and all eyes were on her dropping her surname. Just another instance of people making larger-than-life concerns out of nothing.