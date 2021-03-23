In a recent sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra shared a lot of details about her upbringing, her career and her relationship with Nick Jonas.

And while the interview is making waves across the world, there is one thing people seem to be unaware about.

That the interview was shot virtually.

That's correct, Priyanka was in London when the interview took place, while Oprah Winfrey was at her home in USA.

Technology made it possible for the videos from two countries to be merged in a way that it looked like it was a face-to-face interview.

And it is only when you pay close attention that you'll notice the details. For instance, the lower part of Priyanka's seat is pixelated. Also, there is no shadow, which means that the video was stictched.

If you really think about it, this is quite cool and could be a game-changer for television shoots.