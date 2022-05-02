Marriage is one of the biggest, most important life decisions for some people. Which is why, in my opinion, it shouldn't revolve around social norms or expectations that people have of you. Much like these celebrities, where marriage was all about love.

Hence, here is a list of Indians celebs who married foreigners and low-key gave us hope that maybe, just maybe, soulmates are real, but they may live on a whole other continent! Read on.

1. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte and British musician Benedict Taylor got married in 2012. In a conversation with actor Vikrant Massey, she jokingly mentioned that she never believed in the idea of marriage and simply wanted to live with Taylor. And they married each other to make things more convenient as it was easier to get a visa after that.

I am not a big marriage person, I don’t believe in the institution. I got married because visa was really a problem and we wanted to live together. I think that’s not fair.

- Radhika Apte talking to Vikrant Massey for Netflix India

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

A world famous love story; Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas decided to get married in 2018. From being each other's Met Gala dates in 2017 to getting married a year later. Wow.

Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together (to the Met Gala)?'

- Priyanka Chopra on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

3. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta got married to her long time boyfriend Gene Goodenough in 2016. She revealed on Facebook live chat that they first met in Los Angeles.

I met him in Santa Monica in Los Angeles. Then we dated for five years and we finally got married.

4. Sunny Leone

Indian origin star Sunny Leone married Daniel Webber in 2011 after a long courtship. And have been happily married ever since.

We met through Daniel’s band mate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at first sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk–there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number & email ID. What I liked is that he didn’t call me, but emailed me instead–that’s how we began talking.

- Sunny Leone for Humans Of Bombay

5. Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, Peter Haag in 2011, and apparently, the former Miss India knew she would marry him from the moment they met!

I met Peter for the first time in Dubai... There was an intense recognition in a part of me when I first saw Peter. Actually we did not speak anything to each other but I just knew from the moment he walked in that he was my husband even though we had never met before.

- Celina Jeitly told iDiva

6. Purab Kohli

Purab Kohli and his UK based girlfriend and live-in partner Lucy Payton got married in 2018. They have two adorable children together - Inaya, who is 6 years old and Osian, who is around 3 years old.

We always wanted to get married, but didn’t want to rush into it. When Inaya was going to come into this world, it was a glorious moment by itself, and we didn’t want to dilute that by suddenly rushing into marriage. We had always planned that we will wait for the right time and the frame of mind, to get settled.

- Purab Kohli told Hindustan Times

7. Shriya Saran

Actor Shriya Saran got married to Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in 2018. The couple first met during a diving session in the Maldives and fell in love almost instantly!

We first met while I had gone diving in the Maldives. He didn’t even know who I was when we first met. It was only later that he found out I’m an actress. A few months after we met, he asked me, ‘Do you have a movie online?’ and I said, ‘Yes I do’. So then, he went ahead and watched it. That was sweet.

- Shriya Saran told Bombay Times

8. Aashka Goradia

TV actor Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got married in 2017. They first met each other in Las Vegas and pretty soon ended up exchanging numbers.

2 years ago, she decided to fly down to Vegas... When she walked in, I saw her & I just had to approach her. But when I did, she was cautious & cold. So, I kept on talking to her friend until she realised how approachable I was. I guess she couldn’t resist! At the end of the night, we exchanged numbers. Then she had to leave- it was one of those long goodbyes that just keeps you wanting more.

- Brent Goble told Humans Of Bombay

9. Suchitra Pillai

Suchitra Pillai and Denmark-based environmental engineer Lars Kjeldsen got married in 2005. The two had met each other at a mutual friend's house party and apparently hit it off, immediately.

We met through common friends in Mumbai. Both of us were just out of relationships back then. We met at a house party and were playing Jenga. I remember the first thing Lars told me was this, 'There’s no way that is going to fall, I am an engineer!' To which I replied, 'It’s not going to fall because of me either, because I am an engineer too.'

- Suchitra Pillai told iDiva

BRB, going to go sign up for a diving class in the Maldives to find my cross-border soulmate.