Priyanka Chopra. The name alone brims with accomplishments, right? She wears several hats, including actor, producer, author, entrepreneur, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, to mention a few.

We bring this up now because Priyanka Chopra, one of Bollywood's greatest stars and a well-known face in Hollywood, just schooled a media outlet. The reason for this is that she was referred to as "the wife of" Nick Jonas in a news piece.

Priyanka Chopra, who married singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018, posted screenshots of an article from the Daily Mail on her Instagram story on Thursday, referring to the global icon as "the wife of Nick Jonas" while promoting The Matrix Resurrections in New York.

On her Instagram story, she wrote,

Very interesting that I am promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I am still referenced as 'the wife of... Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?

This incident brings into light a big concern revolving around women and identity.

If a global icon like PC is being referred to as the 'wife of' someone, then a woman, somewhere in the world, slowly climbing the ladder of success would just be a non-existent entity for the world, right? And god forbid if she isn't married! Absolutely non-existent.

Once and for all, a woman's identity has nothing to do with her husband.