Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is, needless to mention, a little star in the making!

From accompanying her mum shopping to helping her dad for prepping for walking the red carpet, she has stolen a million hearts with her oh-so-adorable pictures on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently, took to her social media account and posted several adorable family pictures that people really loved.

However, the picture that grabbed eyeballs was the one that featured the little one with a luxe handbag and reportedly, it’s worth a whopping ₹2.45 lakhs!

Credits: Instagram

The Bulgari Serpenti Forever Crossbody Bag, worth ₹2,45,000, is made with calf leather and was in a stunning pastel-green hue.

Credits: Bulgari

She is the cutest!