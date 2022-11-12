The Indian film industry, aka, Bollywood is one of the biggest film producers in our country. Bollywood creates more than 1,000 films per year. Well, the process involves a lot of changes and hard work before it hits our screens. Many times Bollywood celebs were replaced in films and got candid about it. Here’s what they said:

1. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu always speaks her heart out and she got candid about how she dealt with misogyny in Bollywood. Here’s why she was once replaced:

I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back.

Know more: Times Bollywood Celebs Got Candid About Their Exes.

2. Priyanka Chopra

The global icon Priyanka Chopra has steadily paved her to success. Over the years, she has been featured in so many Bollywood and Hollywood films- making her one of the most renowned celebs in the industry. PC spoke about getting replaced in films and said:

I have been replaced and it has happened twice. I have had situations where I have been thrown out of films because someone else was recommended… a girlfriend was recommended after I was signed for a movie. So, that’s an abuse of power, girlfriend of the hero, or girlfriend of the director.

3. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has given us many interesting films so far. Bebo has evolved a lot as an actor and we totally love her journey. She spoke about pay disparity in the industry and how she was replaced in movies because of it.

I did demand a certain fee and I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. You put in an equal amount of time and effort so obviously, you want a certain amount. Now there is a lot of discussion about pay disparity but when I said it earlier, no one really paid attention to it. Of course, if I have demanded something, I have been replaced but it is just that you don’t hear about it.

4. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek shared how he has been replaced in films and has not been informed about it. Talking about his awkward encounters, the actor said:

I’ve been replaced in films. I’ve been replaced in films and not been told. And I’ve literally shown up at the shooting and somebody else is shooting there. And you had to just quietly turn around and walk away.

5. Shefali Shah

We love Shefali Shah for doing extraordinary roles and how she immersed herself in character. She got candid about how she was replaced in a film and said:

All it required was for somebody to make that call or the director to call me and say ‘I’m sorry or You know what we think xyz works better for the film’. Now, that is human behaviour, that is the basic courtesy… I felt terrible about it. I felt terrible about it but I also knew the person they have cast was a bigger star, was a star, I’m not a star, I’m an actor. Of course, it hurt me. But it was more a sense of ‘Aare bata toh dete (You could have told me at least)’. Secondly, it was more of a sense of, ‘S*** yaar, I lost out on a really nice role’, that was it.

6. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar is rather cool about getting replaced in films, he feels there’s plenty of work for everyone in the industry.

You just move on. You just feel that, ‘Maybe, it is not in my destiny.’ I am a very chilled out person that way, I don’t really keep anything in my heart.

7. Katrina Kaif

Katrina recalled one of her old incidents in the industry and shared how she was replaced after just shooting one shot.

I got thrown out, not thrown out, let’s say replaced, in a film called Saaya, which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day but just one shot. At that time I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over.

Also read: Bollywood Celebs Got Candid About Lovemaking & Here’s What They Said.