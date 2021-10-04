We aren't guilty of obsessing over a celebrity-studded house, watching stars fight to the death for a chance to take home that dazzling trophy. Yes, we are Bigg Boss fanatics, as you may have guessed already.

In a show which is injected with controversies, the grand trophy isn't the only thing that piques our interest. It's the cash prize in the silver suitcase, rather!

So today, we have compiled a list of the everything these Bigg Boss winners have won in the grand finale.

1. BB Season 1- Rahul Roy

Aashiqui star Rahul Roy participated and won the first season of Bigg Boss which was hosted by Arshad Warsi back then. Rahul Roy was awarded a sum of Rs. 1 Crore.

2. BB Season 2- Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik won Bigg Boss 2 which was hosted by Shilpa Shetty in 2008. He had previously won the MTV Roadies 5. With the spectacular trophy, he took home Rs. 1 crore too.

3. BB Season 3- Vindu Dara Singh

Actor Vindu Dara Singh won Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan in 2009. With the trophy, he won the prize money of Rs. 1 Crore.

4. BB Season 4- Shweta Tiwari

Small screen sensation Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 4 in 2011 which was hosted by Salman Khan and bagged the prize money of Rs. 1 Crore along with the trophy.

5. BB Season 5- Juhi Parmar

TV actress Juhi Parmar, known for her role in a prominent daily soap won Bigg Boss 5 in 2012. Along with the trophy, she took home Rs. 1 crore as the prize money in the season hosted by Sanjay Dutt.

6. BB Season 6- Urvashi Dholakia

The 'Komolika' of television Urvashi Dholakia won the 6th season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. With the trophy, Urvashi brought home Rs. 50 Lakh.

7. BB Season 7- Gauahar Khan

Gauhar Khan made a clean sweep of Bigg Boss 7. She took home the cash prize of Rs. 50 Lakh in the season hosted by Salman Khan.

8. BB Season 8- Gautam Gulati

TV actor Gautam Gulati famed for being an 'angry young man' in the house won Bigg Boss 8 and took home the prize money of Rs. 50 Lakh along with the trophy.

9. BB Season 9- Prince Narula

Prince Narula not only won the Bigg Boss 9 trophy, but he also won the heart of his co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he later married. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50 Lakh.

10. BB Season 10- Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar made history by being the first commoner to win Bigg Boss. He won the winning trophy as well as a cash prize of Rs. 50 Lakh.

11. BB Season 11- Shilpa Shinde

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss 11 which was one of the most captivating seasons. She took home Rs. 44 Lakh along with the trophy and Vikas Gupta won Rs. 6 Lakh from the 'Vikas City' task.

12. BB Season 12- Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss 12. After singer Deepak Thakur opted to quit the show with the money bag of Rs. 20 Lakh, she brought home a total of Rs. 30 Lakh.

13. BB Season 13- Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, who recently succumbed to a massive heart attack, has been one of the most unforgettable winners in the Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 13 was the most popular season yet. Sidharth got Rs. 40 Lakh along with the trophy when Paras Chhabra cashed out Rs. 10 Lakh from the prize money.

14. BB Season 14- Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 happened amidst the pandemic. TV actress Rubina Dilaik bagged the cash prize of Rs. 36 Lakh after Rakhi Sawant chose to quit the show with Rs. 14 lakh from the total prize money.

15. Bigg Boss OTT- Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss was streaming on Voot Select this year and Divya Agarwal became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She survived inside the house for six weeks and took home the winning trophy along with Rs. 25 Lakh.

What do you think about the cash prizes these winners earned? Let us know your in the comments below.