Darlings on Netflix gave us unbiased insight into domestic violence and the pain it inflicts on an individual. Starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah, we witnessed a great story with brilliant performances.

Following the buzz of Darlings, a Linked In user pointed out a branding mistake in a scene of the film.

Sahil Batra shared a screen grab of Alia Bhatt from the movie, where we see a bottle of Kama Ayurveda on a shelf in the background. But he thinks it's a blunder.

According to him, here's what the brand must have thought:

Alia is a perfect personality to associate ourselves with, and the audience of the show is our audience too! Looks like a perfect place to advertise ourselves.

But here's what went wrong, Kama Ayurveda, a premium brand, was marketed in a lower-middle-class household. He emphasized how people were not watching Alia Bhatt but Badru in the movie.

What that means for a viewer is that Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. is a brand for people from lower middle class. If you know Kama's pricing, you would know how just the opposite is true. It was a typical case of branding gone WRONG!

People had diverse opinions about this. Some highlighted the other branding mistakes in the movie, including when Badru toasted bread with oil.

You can read the full post here:

Read more: 9 Scenes In 'Darlings' That Prove That No Abusive Husband Deserves A Second Chance.