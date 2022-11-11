Kal Ho Naa Ho, the movie that made us laugh and sob at the same time, has to be one of the classics of all time. From heart-warming characters and their relatable acting to the heart-wrenching plotline, the movie gave us several memorable moments.

Whether it was the side-splitting humour or the goosebumps-worthy sentiments, the movie was packed with different sorts of emotions that still makes our hearts and stomach ache.

Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), who entertained every single person around him with his hilarious jokes and unique solutions, fell in love with his neighbour, Naina (Preity Zinta). However, he hides his pain and love from her because he’s dying from a heart condition.

While there were several unforgettable scenes from the movie, the proposal scene, where Aman confesses his feelings for Naina, pretending to read the lines from Rohit’s (Saif Ali Khan) blank journal, has a separate fanbase.

He starts off by saying the deep-hidden confession he has been hiding in a corner of his heart for the woman he loved.

“Naina, kaash mein tumhe bata sakta, mein tumhe kitna chahta hoon. I love you, I love you very very much, Naina.”

With the tears brimming in his eyes, he goes on to speak the things that he vowed to never bring to his lips.

“Main aankhein band karta hoon toh tumhe dekhta hoon, aankhein kholta hoon toh tumhe dekhna chahta hoon. Tum paas nahin hoti toh tumhe chaaron taraf mehsoos karta hoon. Har pal, har ghadi, har waqt mere naina mere naina ko doondhte hain. Isse pyaar kaho, paagalpan ya mere dil ki dhadkan, mere liye ek hi baat hai.”

He told her, and his own heart, that he’ll never forget her. In fact, he doesn’t even wish to forget her or the love in his heart for her.

“Pyaar toh bohot log karte hain, lekin mere jaisa pyaar koi nahin kar sakta, kyunki kisi ke paas tum jo nahin ho. Main tumhe bhool nahin sakta, Naina. Main tumhe bhoolna hi nahin chahta.

With his last lines, he left us crying buckets and buckets of tears.

“Tum meri ho, main tumhe zindagi bhar pyaar karoonga, marte dam tak pyaar karoonga aur uske baad bhi.”

Grab the tissue box and watch the scene here:

Hello, where do we sign up for pure love like this?