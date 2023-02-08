Valentine’s Week – a series of seven days, that constantly keeps your relationship status in check. While the week is all sweet and cuddly for the people in love, for others, let’s just say, it’s painful – to watch others, with their partners for an entire week.

It’s just the second day of the long affair week, and people are proposing to one another. Those who aren’t, are using the best alternative – to churn out memes.

Yes, it might be heartbreaking to be single at this time but no need to stress, we are here with a series of hilarious memes, from one single person to another on the occasion of propose day. Take a look!

Apparently it’s a #ProposeDay today…



Worst she will say is “No”



Le she: 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kRH4MriuWE — Homeartin (@homeartin1) February 8, 2023

#Proposeday

Me on propose day going to propose my crush

Meanwhile she : pic.twitter.com/0HW5vFPPZR — AtharvA Pandit (@iatharvapandit) February 6, 2023

Friend : Suggest me the best way so I propose to my crush on propose day?



Me : propose your crush this way my friend pic.twitter.com/isTDel2r5Y — Emmanuel Manny (@chouhansaab__) February 6, 2023

Indian parents don't know about Propose day.



They only know about Purpose day.



Purpose kya hai tumhare life ka?



Karna kya chahte ho??

😛😛😛😀😛😀#proposeday2023 — DreamerDoerAchiever_99 ✨ (@Dreamachiever_9) February 8, 2023

Pick up line to bahot sari hai



Lekin sunane wala koi nahi 😵‍💫#proposeday2023 — the RCM virus (@TheRcm) February 8, 2023

This could be Us but tumne na rose 🌹 diya na hi propose kiya.#proposeday2023 #roseday2023 pic.twitter.com/0qadaiWTUJ — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) February 8, 2023

When She Reject My Proposal on #ProposeDay

Me: 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/CK4LMVWTdG — Indian Tweets – Ankit jain (@indiantweets__2) February 8, 2023

These memes definitely helped us feel better about our single lives!