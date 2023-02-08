Valentine’s Week – a series of seven days, that constantly keeps your relationship status in check. While the week is all sweet and cuddly for the people in love, for others, let’s just say, it’s painful – to watch others, with their partners for an entire week.
It’s just the second day of the long affair week, and people are proposing to one another. Those who aren’t, are using the best alternative – to churn out memes.
Yes, it might be heartbreaking to be single at this time but no need to stress, we are here with a series of hilarious memes, from one single person to another on the occasion of propose day. Take a look!
These memes definitely helped us feel better about our single lives!