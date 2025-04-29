In association with Protean

Y’all know how it is — you hear a name once, twice, and then boom — suddenly it’s everywhere? That’s Protean right now. Yep, it’s the company doing all the heavy tech-lifting for the government. From building digital public systems in finance and education to making e-governance services accessible for all of us — they’re doing it all.

But here’s the thing: while Protean is helping us shape our lives with smarter choices and better opportunities, it’s also proudly telling the world how it’s transforming India. And honestly? We’re here for it. From our feeds to the streets to the newspaper in our nani’s hands, Protean’s story is showing up everywhere — and it’s kind of brilliant how they’re telling it.

Let’s start with their latest campaign, “Apni Kahani Ka Hero,” featuring the iconic Pankaj Tripathi, who we all know as that one Bollywood star who made it big while staying true to his roots. But this wasn’t just another celeb collab for a couple of videos. Protean went deeper.

The campaign takes us on a journey through Tripathi’s life, capturing the essence of a common man in India, who with the right support and tools provided by Protean, can carve their own path. And the brand conveyed this beautifully through a storytelling approach that felt honest and personal.

These films show us how digital public infrastructure isn’t just some fancy tech term, but something that quietly supports millions of dreams every day. The campaign thoughtfully humanized Protean’s role in our lives, highlighting how the brand’s impact is woven into our everyday moments, even when we don’t notice it.

Check out their main campaign film right here:

But this is not the only time. Over the years, the brand has consistently found new and creative ways to tell its story. From collaborating with digital creators to memes to the side of a Mumbai bus — Protean knows how to connect, without ever trying too hard! Here’s how the brand has been narrating its journey across platforms:

They Roped In Influencers Who Can Make Us Stop and Think

Protean surely knows how to create a vibe for a generation that relies awfully lot on feels! And they did this by teaming up with creators like Tech Burner, Ankur Warikoo, Monica Malik, and DigiDoty who have a tight grip on their audiences, and created relatable content in a space that usually feels super technical. Whether it’s through thought-provoking podcasts, meme-worthy moments, or just plain real talk, Protean has been turning digital public infrastructure into something we’d actually want to engage with — and maybe even laugh about while we’re at it.

Print Ads That Aren’t Just Ads — They’re A Statement

We know, we know print ads are passé, but Protean is here to prove us all wrong! With eleven bold and eye-catching ads in The Economic Times, the brand made sure its message was not just read — it was remembered. Each ad was backed by contextual messaging that resonated with us and prompted purpose-driven action. As a result, this just ended up cementing Protean’s position as a leader in Digital Public Infrastructure.

Mumbai’s Moving Canvas

This one was really hard to miss. Protean’s story was practically on every Mumbai bus. With AI-led creative takeovers on Cityflo buses, the brand rolled out bold, dynamic visuals that moved with people across the city and their daily lives, quite literally.

And they brought it all together

The beauty of Protean showing up everywhere and sharing its journey is that it’s not just about buzzwords or flashy campaigns. It’s about building a lasting, cross-platform presence across digital, print, and OOH, which sticks instantly.

Through it all, the message stays clear, that this brand isn’t here to be the hero, rather it’s here to empower every Indian to be ‘Apni Kahani Ka Hero’.. Whether we’ve seen it online, on the streets, or in the morning paper, Protean’s not just being seen — it’s telling us that now’s a good time to stop, take a look, and maybe even start our own chapter. If you haven’t already checked them out, then visit their site here.