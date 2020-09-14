Director Chaitanya Tamhane's Marathi-language drama, The Disciple, has bagged the Best Screenplay Award at the Venice International Film Festival
#BiennaleCinema2020 #Venezia77— La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) September 12, 2020
Premio per la migliore sceneggiatura / Award for Best Screenplay:
Chaitanya Tamhane per/for THE DISCIPLE pic.twitter.com/txufdufybI
The Disciple, which is the only Indian film to play at the festival since Mira Nair's 2001 Monsoon Wedding, was also honored with the International Critics’ Prize awarded by FIPRESCI.
Produced by Zoo Entertainment, The Disciple chronicles the journey of a young classical singer into learning his craft. Director Alfonso Cuaron served as an executive producer for the film.
Chaitanya Tamhane previously won the Lion of the Future Award for his directorial debut Court, which had also won the Best Film (Orizzonti) award.
People took to social media to congratulate the director:
We gave Chaitanya Tamhane's THE DISCIPLE the @FIPRESCI International Critics Prize, something I've been wanting to do since watching and loving COURT here in Venice six years ago. A gem of nuance and sophistication and the best film I saw at #Venezia77.— Tommaso Tocci (@Cinelais) September 11, 2020
Congratulations #ChaitanyaTamhane - this is huge - #TheDisciple a global film in marathi language. https://t.co/lZ015wKAPs— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 13, 2020
The Disciple by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by VIvek Gomber wins the prestigious FIPRESCI International critic award at @la_Biennale !! What a milestone, absolutely overjoyed to hear this pic.twitter.com/9QInSxu9Qf— Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) September 11, 2020
👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/PCyhWkhYpj— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 12, 2020
BIG!— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) September 12, 2020
Congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for making Indian cinema proud. https://t.co/xwli189hJ4
Thank you for sharing this ..!! I am just sooooo so so happy todayyy!!! INDIA CELEBRATE !!!!! #TheDisciple @la_Biennale !! Its a big win for filmakers in india. Thank you #ChaitanyaTamhane for leading us yet again into the New Age. VivekGombar - you dear , are a force!! https://t.co/K4P6xotsnh— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 13, 2020
#TheDisciple written and directed by #ChaitanyaTamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd wins FIPRESCI award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/xUMMdJn1C4— Suresh Mathew (@Suresh_Mathew_) September 11, 2020
Congratulations #ChaitanyaTamhane for the best screenplay award for #TheDisciple at #Venezia77 #BiennaleCinema2020 .. now starts the March to the #Oscars ! https://t.co/oTelMQmbdd— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 13, 2020
What a proud moment for #India! Best Screenplay award for #ChaitanyaTamhane’s #TheDisciple at #venezia77 ... https://t.co/juZT4gH3jY— smriti kiran (@smritikiran) September 12, 2020
Congratulations to the entire team of #TheDisciple by #ChaitanyaTamhane and #VivkeGomber 🥳🎉 for winning Best Screenplay at 77th Venice Film Festival @la_Biennale.— Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) September 14, 2020
A proud moment for not just the film fraternity but also the whole country!🙏 #BiennaleCinema2020 #Venezia77 pic.twitter.com/2ZL5c4WNlC
The prestigious, top award, the Golden Lion award, was awarded to Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, starring Oscar-winner Frances McDormand.