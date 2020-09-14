Director Chaitanya Tamhane's Marathi-language drama, The Disciple, has bagged the Best Screenplay Award at the Venice International Film Festival

The Disciple, which is the only Indian film to play at the festival since Mira Nair's 2001 Monsoon Wedding, was also honored with the International Critics’ Prize awarded by FIPRESCI.

The Disciple
Source: Labienneal

Produced by Zoo Entertainment, The Disciple chronicles the journey of a young classical singer into learning his craft. Director Alfonso Cuaron served as an executive producer for the film. 

Alfonso Cuaron and Chaitanya Tamhane
Source: India Today

Chaitanya Tamhane previously won the Lion of the Future Award for his directorial debut Court, which had also won the Best Film (Orizzonti) award. 

Chaitanya
Source: Deccan Herald

People took to social media to congratulate the director: 

The prestigious, top award, the Golden Lion award, was awarded to Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, starring Oscar-winner Frances McDormand. 