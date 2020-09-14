Director Chaitanya Tamhane's Marathi-language drama, The Disciple, has bagged the Best Screenplay Award at the Venice International Film Festival

Premio per la migliore sceneggiatura / Award for Best Screenplay:

Chaitanya Tamhane per/for THE DISCIPLE pic.twitter.com/txufdufybI — La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) September 12, 2020

The Disciple, which is the only Indian film to play at the festival since Mira Nair's 2001 Monsoon Wedding, was also honored with the International Critics’ Prize awarded by FIPRESCI.

Produced by Zoo Entertainment, The Disciple chronicles the journey of a young classical singer into learning his craft. Director Alfonso Cuaron served as an executive producer for the film.

Chaitanya Tamhane previously won the Lion of the Future Award for his directorial debut Court, which had also won the Best Film (Orizzonti) award.

People took to social media to congratulate the director:

We gave Chaitanya Tamhane's THE DISCIPLE the @FIPRESCI International Critics Prize, something I've been wanting to do since watching and loving COURT here in Venice six years ago. A gem of nuance and sophistication and the best film I saw at #Venezia77. — Tommaso Tocci (@Cinelais) September 11, 2020

Congratulations #ChaitanyaTamhane - this is huge - #TheDisciple a global film in marathi language. https://t.co/lZ015wKAPs — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 13, 2020

The Disciple by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by VIvek Gomber wins the prestigious FIPRESCI International critic award at @la_Biennale !! What a milestone, absolutely overjoyed to hear this pic.twitter.com/9QInSxu9Qf — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) September 11, 2020

BIG!



Congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for making Indian cinema proud. https://t.co/xwli189hJ4 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) September 12, 2020

Thank you for sharing this ..!! I am just sooooo so so happy todayyy!!! INDIA CELEBRATE !!!!! #TheDisciple @la_Biennale !! Its a big win for filmakers in india. Thank you #ChaitanyaTamhane for leading us yet again into the New Age. VivekGombar - you dear , are a force!! https://t.co/K4P6xotsnh — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 13, 2020

#TheDisciple written and directed by #ChaitanyaTamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd wins FIPRESCI award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/xUMMdJn1C4 — Suresh Mathew (@Suresh_Mathew_) September 11, 2020

Congratulations to the entire team of #TheDisciple by #ChaitanyaTamhane and #VivkeGomber 🥳🎉 for winning Best Screenplay at 77th Venice Film Festival @la_Biennale.

A proud moment for not just the film fraternity but also the whole country!🙏 #BiennaleCinema2020 #Venezia77 pic.twitter.com/2ZL5c4WNlC — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) September 14, 2020

The prestigious, top award, the Golden Lion award, was awarded to Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, starring Oscar-winner Frances McDormand.