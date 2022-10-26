Pune Court, in a bizarre incident, issued a ridiculous notice asking female lawyers not to arrange their hair in courtrooms, as it apparently ‘disturbs’ proceedings.

Indira Jaising, a senior advocate, shared the notice, which was signed by the registrar of the court, on her social media handle.

The notice read, “ It is repeatedly noticed that women advocates are arranging their hair in open court which is disturbing functioning of the court. Hence, women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such act.”

Wow now look ! Who is distracted by women advocates and why ! pic.twitter.com/XTT4iIcCbx — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) October 23, 2022

As per reports, the notice was issued to maintain the decorum of the courtroom without the intention to insult or hurt any sentiments. The notice was issued on October 20. However, it was withdrawn on October 22 after it faced a lot of criticism on social media.

While some netizens supported the notice, several others were quite pissed. Here’s what netizens think:

🤣🤣wonder, when they will ask us to cease existing??? — Mini Nair (@minicnair) October 24, 2022

Withdue respect, a court is a place of utmost discipline. Everyone has 2 maintain it by not bringing home or personal chores 2 court. If I was a judge n be it a man or woman, I would give a stern warning. I don't see anything wrong. Mentioning gender could have been avoided. — Kamal Raj (@KamalRajbharat) October 23, 2022

If they choose to get distracted by the mere sight of women tomorrow, would women advocates be barred as well? Or asked to wear Ghunghat ? — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) October 23, 2022

What is wrong in this Notice? We the Lawyers are responsible for the decency in the Court Room. It is our duty too. Gender bais or anything doesn't act there.Why even a man or third gender lawyer will do such activities in the Court Room? — RAM AWADH GUPTA (@raguptaadv) October 24, 2022

The last line of this "notice" has a typo: the word 'act' should be 'art'.

Since most art questions authority & seeks transparency, the appearance of this questionable notice in a court is understandable. This order should meet protests by both men & women, lawyers & laypeople. — Akash L. Mathur (@ThinkingGuy6) October 23, 2022

What Pune court said is correct. Any action in a silent atmosphere & that too in an open court, people will get distracted. Even if we just raise our hand, we will get distracted. Pune court's intention is just that. Hence the question of women category does not come here. — Satish Chandran (@satish3nair) October 25, 2022

Uhhh okay well then men cannot do the same as that's distracting too at least we ladies dont carry a comb in the pocket like men — Aarefa yusuf (@AarefaYusuf) October 25, 2022

