Diljit Dosanjh has an international fan base. The actor is loved for his music, his work in Bollywood and also his latest stand for the farmers in India. But you can't call yourself a true-blue fan unless you've seen the actor on-screen in his OG element in Punjabi movies.

So if you don't know where to start, here are 8 Diljit Dosanjh films that you shouldn't miss:

1. Jatt & Juliet

Diljit's first claim to fame, this rom-com had the actor paired opposite Neeru Bajwa. He plays a young Punjabi boy who moves to Canada in hopes of settling down with a Canadian woman. The film also has a sequel but the first remains our favourite.

2. Disco Singh

This movie has one of Diljit's most famous songs - Laatu and stars Surveen Chawla and Apoorva Arora along with the actor. The film follows an aspiring singer as he falls in love with hilarious consequences.

3. Punjab 1984

This period drama is set around Operation Blue Star and tells the story of the Punjab insurgency. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kirron Kher, this movie was a box-office success and one of Diljit's finest performances.

4. Shadaa

In this rom-com, Diljit plays a man ready to get married but the woman aka Neeru Bajwa, who he loves isn't. What follows is an opposites attract story that'll have you ROFL.

5. Sajjan Singh Rangroot

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Yograj Singh and Sunanda Sharma in lead roles, this war drama film tells the tale of Sikh soldiers in the British Indian Army fighting on the Western Front during World War I.

6. Mukhtiar Chadha

Diljit plays a man, obsessed with his scooter, who enters a real estate business but finds himself at odds with a mafia group. This romantic comedy also stars Oshin Sai and Yashpal Sharma.

7. Sardaar Ji

This film is bizarre to say the least. Diljit plays a ghost hunter in this 'fantasy' film with quite bad VFX but a hilarious storyline. Neeru Bajwa, on the other hand, plays the ghost he ends up falling in love with.

8. Ambarsariya

Diljit plays a RAW agent who doubles as an insurance agent in this comedy of errors. Starring Monica Gill, Navneet Kaur Dhillon and Lauren Gottlieb, this film is perfect for the days when you want to leave all logic behind.

How many have you watched?