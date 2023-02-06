Who doesn’t like a good joke, right?

Yes, scrolling through memes in a fanciful language is all cool, but asli hassi toh desi memes pe hi nikalti hain because it’s relatable and of course, has a desi touch. And, what’s better than creating hilarious one-liners with the right concoction of wit and puns?

Prakhar Khanna, who goes by the username @parkyprakhar, took to his social media account and churned out some uber-hilarious one-liners, brimming with wit, and gave it a tech twist.

The freelance tech journalist used the names of a number of different technology companies – like Apple, Samsung and Sony, and created a side-splitting valentines-special thread.

Check the entire thread here:

Maine usey Valentine's date ke liye pucha, aur usne mujhe – pic.twitter.com/TeiIyUHzd6 — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Usne kaha “Xiao-mi” nahi aati. Tum mujhse “Real-me” pyaar nahi karte. — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Maine kaha “Moto-rola” na paao — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Ab wo meri One-Plus nahi rahi — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Tum mere dil me i-Qoo? — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Ab tum jao, Vivo'nt look good together — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

She was always A-sus — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Lekin Dell hai ki maanta nahi — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Usko meri feelings ka Stuff-cool nahi laga — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Ab kya hi keh sakte hain, App-L nikle… — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Mujhe aur Sony kudi mil jaegi — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Tumko ab mera bina Gionee padega — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Usne ye padhke bola VAIO — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Maine kaha Hon, Or nahi hoga — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Wo mujhe chhodke Sam-sung chali gyi — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) February 5, 2023

Needless to mention, desi netizens also joined him and had some quirky responses:

Meri baaton ka uspar koi ‘acer’ nahi hua — Moldevort (@aditiii0106) February 5, 2023

Apple kyun gaya doctor ke paas?

Kyunki usko a-peel-ing lag rahi thi! — Shreyas Ochani (@ShreyasOchani) February 5, 2023

Aae sab chadd, hon-or dass? — Tanishk Chaudhary (@ChdryTanishk) February 5, 2023

Ladki ko impress karne ka 'honor' hota hai jo lagta hai aapke paas nahi hai 🌚 — Sujit ツ (@Sujit_Kr_Sinha) February 5, 2023

Tm usko "Realme" mei pyar nhi krte the. — AHMAD (@Ahmad1Shaheer) February 5, 2023

The Nokia one feels like a personal attack. All the singles, aao saath mein roye.