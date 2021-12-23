After an 18-year hiatus, The Matrix has returned with its fourth instalment titled The Matrix Resurrections.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, the popular franchise also features Priyanka Chopra in a vital role as Sati, the same child we saw in The Matrix Revolutions.

Much to our amazement, Priyanka Chopra isn’t the only Bollywood actor to star in The Matrix Resurrections. The movie also features Purab Kohli, who recently appeared in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas.

The first look of Purab Kohli's character has been unveiled ahead of the film's release on December 22. Take a look here:

Purab told Mid-day about his character in the film, saying he plays an 'overzealous game developer' who works with Thomas Anderson aka Neo, played by Keanu Reeves.

Further talking about his love for The Matrix franchise and landing a role in it, Purab expressed,

It has not sunk in yet. When I watched The Matrix [1999] in theatres, I was like, ‘What was that film!’ I was just starting off as a TV actor then. So, being part [of the franchise] was something I had never imagined in my wildest dreams.

Twitter is impressed with yet another desi featuring in this big-ticket film. Have a look at some best reactions here:

So proud of you Purab, my man! — Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) December 22, 2021

Purab has been famed for working in the TV series Sense8. We can't wait to watch him shine in The Matrix franchise in the theatres!