From famous people to common folk, the coronavirus pandemic is sparing no one.

One of the more recent cases happened to be Rock On star Purab Kohli and his entire family. In an Instagram post, he shared all the symptoms he and his family faced so people can be more aware about it.

He first started by telling us about the symptoms of his wife and his daughter who got it first.

Then shared his symptoms and how they all had mild temperatures.

His son got it last and his symptoms were apparently slightly different from the rest of them.

He then shared all the things he and his family took while they had these symptoms and what helped them recover from this virus.

He asked everyone to stay safe and take precautions.

He also asked everyone not to panic as our body has the ability to fight this virus.

This sure did give us a little hope.