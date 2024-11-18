Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, and the buzz is electrifying! With Pushpa: The Rise setting benchmarks for box office success and cultural impact, the sequel promises to up the ante.

While fans are hyped about the trailer that was released yesterday, what’s grabbing headlines is the jaw-dropping salaries of the star cast.

Allu Arjun

The rumors are wild, and they all point to Allu Arjun pocketing a staggering ₹300 crore for Pushpa 2! If true, this makes him the highest-paid actor in India right now. Considering his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, where ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’ became a lifestyle motto, this paycheck seems well-earned. With the first installment collecting ₹393 crore globally, Arjun’s return as Pushpa Raj is poised to shatter new records.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who brought depth and charm to Srivalli, is reportedly earning ₹10 crore for her role in the sequel. Her on-screen chemistry with Allu Arjun and her soulful portrayal in the first film made her an audience favorite. Fans can’t wait to see what Srivalli brings to the table this time around.

Fahadh Faasil

National award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil reprises his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rule. While the exact figure hasn’t been disclosed, reports suggest it’s a hefty amount, reflecting his stature in the industry. Fahadh’s intense performance as the antagonist in the first film was a major highlight, and expectations are sky-high for his return.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela is the latest star to join the Pushpa universe, and her paycheck is making waves too. Known for her vibrant screen presence, Sreeleela is reportedly charging ₹2 crore for her role in the movie. With a series of hits under her belt, her addition to the ensemble cast is generating significant buzz.

Pushpa isn’t just a film series; it’s a phenomenon. From blockbuster box office numbers to songs that became chartbusters and dialogues that trended endlessly, it has redefined Indian cinema’s reach. With Pushpa: The Rule, the stakes are higher, and the excitement is unparalleled.

Mark your calendars for December 5, because Pushpa mania is about to take over once again. And yes, Allu Arjun’s ₹300 crore paycheck? That’s the ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’ energy we all need!