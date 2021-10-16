If You Score More Than 5 In This Ultimate 'Queen' Quiz, Then Hungama Ho Gaya!

Queen is the kind of film that you can watch a hundred times, and still not get tired of it. And if you agree with this, then this quiz should be as easy for you, as jokes are for Rani:
1. Where do Rani and Vijay first meet?
2. How much did Rani score in 12th?
3. Vijaylaxmi gives an "amazing" piece of advice to Rani, about burping and farting. What is it?
4. What is Roxette's real name?
5. Name this character:
6. What does Rani name Oleksander?
7. Rani asks her mother the English translation of "hing". What is her mother's response?
8. What does Rani make in the cooking competition at the end?
9. Where does Vijay breakup with Rani?
10. What does Rani leave behind on the wall of her hostel room?
11. What do Rani and her roommates get scared of in their hostel room?
12. According to Rani, whose films have the best kisses?
All images are screenshots from Netflix.
