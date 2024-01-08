Like most kids, I grew up watching cartoons. It all started as a way to kill time, but it turned into serious work after a point. I was invested in these characters’ lives and there wasn’t much to my life. There is still not a lot to it, but I’ve grown out of those shows (mostly). However, there’s a feeling of lack of closure, because I didn’t get a lot of answers. When I’m up at 3 in the morning on most days, it’s less existential and more curiosity. I care about what happened to Nobita’s love triangle or if Bheem stopped being toxic.

So, here are just some questions that I KNOW everyone has lingering feelings for:

1. Did Bheem end up with Indumati or Chutki?

2. Who was really at fault – Tom or Jerry?

3. Was Dora ever able to seek vengeance from Swiper?

4. Did Shizuka like Nobita or Dekisugi?

5. Were Emmy and her brother ever caught by their parents, while traveling to the dragon land?

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Phineas and Ferb were never not on vacation. Did their summer break ever end?

7. Did Eustace Bagge start liking Courage?

8. Was Bo-chan ever able to cure his cold?

9. Was Platypus Perry ever caught sneaking around?

ADVERTISEMENT

Source

10. Why was Pluto a pet and Goofy a humanized character?

11. Why did Spongebob wear snorkels when he went out of his house, when his house was also underwater?

12. Did Mr. Bean end up with Irma Gobb?

13. Was the face of the lady in Tom & Jerry ever revealed?

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Did Madame Butterfly’s kid ever undergo metamorphosis?

15. If Mojo Jojo destroyed the city everyday, how did it go back to being perfect the next day?

16. Why was Shishimaru, a dog, allowed to eat chocolate rolls?

Too many questions, no good answers.