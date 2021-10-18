Netflix's latest South Korean show, Squid Game has instantly become a crowd favourite. It broke records and became the most watched series. However, it did leave us hanging and we have a set of questions we are eagerly awaiting the answers to. From the secret about the identity of the guards to the deaths that we didn't really see.

1. How are the guards selected and trained? And how do they work their way up from a circle to a triangle and then a square, which is the equivalent of a manager.

2. Jun-ho didn't die, right? Because that would break hearts around the world.

3. What's In-ho's back story? How did he go from a Squid Game winner to the front man?

4. Will Gi-Hun return to the island? And if he does, will he be a guard or replace the front man? Because we know he shouldn't be coming back as a player.

5. Will the recruiter take over the host? Or will we atleast get to see more of him? Because Gong Yoo is too good an actor to not return.

6. Are VIP's the only people watching the games? Because it seems like a lot of effort for just the 5 people in the room? Also, a VIP was killed on the island, will the games have hell to pay for that?

7. The messages and videos that Jun-ho sent from his phone, did they ever reach anyone?

8. Where are the rest of the Squid game winners? Are they the VIPs? Did they ever seek out the game like Gi-Hun?

9. Where are the rest of the players who did not return to the game? We remember the front man asking the guards to keep an eye on them, so what happened there?

10. Since "the contest in Korea was the best", what is the deal with the other games across the world? Will we ever get a chance to see them?

11. Is Il-Nam Gi-Hun's father? Because that theory has been going around a lot. And also, who will replace Ill-Nam as the host now?

12. This is not related to the games but will Gi-Hun ever meet his daughter again? He doesn't get on the plane so what happens to the little girl who is waiting for him?

How long do we have to wait for the season 2?