Alright, horror fans. Buckle the fuck up and don't make no noise!

The trailer for A Quiet Place 2 is here.

And god damn, it looks scary at hell. From what we can gather from the trailer, the movie will take us back into civilisation at a time when it was attacked by the creatures.

We also obviously journey into the world with Emily Blunt's character and her kids, as they meet other survivors of the apocalypse.

Here's the trailer for you.

A Quiet Place 2 releases on the 18th of March this year.