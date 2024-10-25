In the glitzy world of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, where over-the-top drama and high fashion reign supreme, this season introduces us to a new face who’s already making waves, Shalini Passi. And trust us, she’s not just here to be a silent observer.

Shalini, who made her debut in season three, comes with her own brand of fabulous, effortlessly blending into the glam universe of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari. But there’s more to this Delhi-based socialite than just couture outfits and fancy parties.

The Four Stages of Knowing Shalini Passi

Shalini cheekily described herself in four intriguing stages on the show: “First is disbelief. Then inquisitiveness. Then there’s the ‘is it really true? Does she do all these things?’ And then complete surrender and love.” Quite the mysterious intro, right? But as we dig deeper into who Shalini is, it’s clear why she’s captured the spotlight.

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini Passi isn’t just any new entrant. She’s an artist, art collector, philanthropist, and founder of MASH, a platform that merges art, architecture, design, and fashion. She’s also married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, and they live with their son Robin in a jaw-dropping 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi. (Yes, we’re already imagining the Instagram-worthy interiors!)

But there’s more than just luxury and glam to Shalini’s life. She’s deeply spiritual, with her and Sanjay being known for a whopping INR 10 crore donation to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in 2021.

Shalini’s Quirky Yet Fabulous Traits Revealed on the Show

From the moment she stepped on screen, it was clear that Shalini is not here to play. Here are some fun tidbits we’ve learned about her:

Couture Queen : Shalini is obsessed with fashion, so much so that she reportedly only owns couture outfits. Pajamas? Never heard of them. Bhavana even spilled that you won’t catch her in anything that isn’t high fashion. And honestly, are we surprised?

: Shalini is obsessed with fashion, so much so that she reportedly only owns couture outfits. Pajamas? Never heard of them. Bhavana even spilled that you won’t catch her in anything that isn’t high fashion. And honestly, are we surprised? A Modern-Day Vampire? : Maheep jokingly called Shalini a “vampire” because of her aversion to the sun. While the rest of the gang frolicked in a park, Shalini stayed away, revealing that she has allergic reactions to sunlight.

: Maheep jokingly called Shalini a “vampire” because of her aversion to the sun. While the rest of the gang frolicked in a park, Shalini stayed away, revealing that she has allergic reactions to sunlight. A Full-On Team at Home : If you thought you had a busy schedule, Shalini’s life takes it to a whole new level. She has a team of women managing her daily activities—from planning her meals to organizing her singing and dancing lessons. Oh, and she’s learning everything from Bharatanatyam to salsa. Casual.

: If you thought you had a busy schedule, Shalini’s life takes it to a whole new level. She has a team of women managing her daily activities—from planning her meals to organizing her singing and dancing lessons. Oh, and she’s learning everything from Bharatanatyam to salsa. Casual. Diet Discipline : We love a woman who sticks to her health goals! During Karwa Chauth, while everyone indulged in post-fast feasts, Shalini broke her fast with, you guessed it, healthy soup from a thermos. She’s also mostly a raw food kind of gal.

: We love a woman who sticks to her health goals! During Karwa Chauth, while everyone indulged in post-fast feasts, Shalini broke her fast with, you guessed it, healthy soup from a thermos. She’s also mostly a raw food kind of gal. A Scuba Adventure Gone Wrong : In true reality TV fashion, Shalini shared a wild story about learning scuba diving in Mauritius… during a storm. She injured her rib during a jump but still gave it a go.

: In true reality TV fashion, Shalini shared a wild story about learning scuba diving in Mauritius… during a storm. She injured her rib during a jump but still gave it a go. Savior of the Day: And in a heartwarming reveal, Shalini’s husband, Sanjay, donated plasma to Bhavana Panday’s father during his COVID battle, saving his life. Talk about family ties!

With Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla also joining this season, Shalini certainly has competition when it comes to shaking things up. But one thing’s for sure—whether it’s through her couture choices or her spiritual side, Shalini is carving her own niche among the OG wives.