QUIZ

Take This Quiz To Find Out Whether Or Not You'd Win The Koffee With Karan Gift Hamper

Ira Shukla

8 shares | 2084 views

Anyone who has been a fan of Koffee With Karan has wondered, at least once, how they will perform in the rapid-fire round and whether or not they will win the hamper. I know I have. Anyway, as season 7 approaches, we thought it would be a good idea to make a quiz so that everyone can test the waters. Here you go. 

via DailyO

Your friend tells you they have some gossip, how do you react?

via Tenor

You're on a date and the person asks you to tell "something about yourself". What do you do?

via Tenor

Who are you in your friend group?

via Tenor

If someone close to you gets a haircut that's not looking good, what do you do?

via Gifer

You are playing Ludo and you start losing badly. What happens next?

via Tenor

What is the first thing you notice in a romantic partner?

via GQ

What kind of person are you at parties?

via Gifer

You have a crush on someone, how do you let them know?

via Fanpop

The appraisal season is approaching, what is your approach going to be?

via Gifer

What do you do when you receive your salary?

via Tenor

Result

