Take This Quiz To Find Out Whether Or Not You'd Win The Koffee With Karan Gift Hamper

Anyone who has been a fan of Koffee With Karan has wondered, at least once, how they will perform in the rapid-fire round and whether or not they will win the hamper. I know I have. Anyway, as season 7 approaches, we thought it would be a good idea to make a quiz so that everyone can test the waters. Here you go.
Your friend tells you they have some gossip, how do you react?
You're on a date and the person asks you to tell "something about yourself". What do you do?
Who are you in your friend group?
If someone close to you gets a haircut that's not looking good, what do you do?
You are playing Ludo and you start losing badly. What happens next?
What is the first thing you notice in a romantic partner?
via GQ
What kind of person are you at parties?
You have a crush on someone, how do you let them know?
via Fanpop
The appraisal season is approaching, what is your approach going to be?
What do you do when you receive your salary?
Result