When it comes to navigating the labyrinthine world of time travel paradoxes, the Netflix show Dark is a cut above the rest. It's a show where your girlfriend is your aunt, your daughter is your mother, and somehow, it all makes sense. Season 3, the Final Cycle, is coming out on June 27th, and in anticipation, here are some of the most poignant quotes from the show.

This show makes your head spin, but in the best way possible. I just wish we could time travel to a month later when the show will already be out!