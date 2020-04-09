Netflix recently released the sci-fi horror film The Platform - a visceral, brutal gut-punch of a film that works as social commentary as well. It's a scathing critique of everything wrong with society and the distribution of wealth through the allegory of a vertical prison where only those on top get to eat. The film had some truly insightful, albeit bleak reflections on how humans are wired.

This is a film that takes some time to get over, and lingers on your mind long after you think its gone.