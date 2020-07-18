Often during a debate on nepotism, people make you count the number of talented actors who have come from the film background.

Just like famous filmmaker R Balki did. In an interview given to Hindustan Times, he said that while star-kids have an unfair advantage over those who are not, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the best in the country and the nepotism allegations are unfair on them.

The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.

Now the thing is, no one is saying that Ranbir and Alia are not good actors.

They are probably the best, yes. But just because some really good talent came out of a film family, doesn't mean nepotism doesn't exist.

Those two things are exclusive of each other.

Anyway, those were my two cents. The internet was way more direct. R Balki asked to list actors, and so it did; along with some insights.

Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors. https://t.co/G8ddYv8LVc — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 17, 2020

Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each @filmfare https://t.co/cIvSVsfNJR — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 17, 2020

Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them. https://t.co/hlyRMhGAsq — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 17, 2020

R balki sir well there are numerous finest actors who can just act through their eyes only,who are far better than alia bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.If u want the list then some of them are @RajkummarRao @alifazal9 @akshaykumar @harsha_actor @aamir_khan @ayushmannk and many more.. — Sikha Swain (@swain_sikha) July 16, 2020

Whether or not they are good actors, it is absolutely true that they first gained work and access to the industry because they are the children of famous people. That is the very definition of nepotism, regardless of what R Balki or anybody else calls it. https://t.co/5ixXIADKb1 — • (@spokenrebellion) July 16, 2020

Show this pic to #RBalki

Yes this pic is what we love!



But yes I believe #RanbirKapoor is good actor

I don't know about alia!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JMf9Bav1VJ — Harshad kale (@harshkale95) July 17, 2020

It's FOOLISH for #RBalki to even make that statement. Give him a perspective to look beyond star kids (Nepokids) he will certainly find good actors. — shriya sharma (@shriya_sharma) July 18, 2020

There you go, sir, can we now talk about nepotism?