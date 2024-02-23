It’s been a while since a trailer for a Hindi movie has had mind-wrecking tendencies. Enter Vikas Bahl’s Shaitaan. The upcoming supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala looks all shades of disturbing in the most engrossing way possible. We’re not even kidding!

A family visits an isolated village for a vacation when a sinister man uses black magic to manipulate the daughter and wreck their happiness. He enters their accommodation on the pretext of a dying cellphone battery and then refuses to leave.

He uses mysterious dark magic and torments the daughter and, by extension, her parents. She obeys all his orders as if she’s sired to him. He asks her to eat powdered tea, entertain him, slap herself, and hit her father, played by Devgn. He reduces her to a mere puppet.

Apparently, the film is a remake of a Gujarati film titled Vash and will be released on March 8 in theatres. The director of the film was the mastermind behind Queen, and the production houses involved have made films like Drishyam and Tanhaji. Besides, the trailer looks compelling, and the performances seem incredible. What I’m trying to say is the resume is pretty strong, and this is one of the few films worth looking out for.

All the screenshots have been taken from Shaitaan trailer. You can watch it here.