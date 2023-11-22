One of the shows that has stirred up a lot of intrigue among fans and the audience in the recent past is Netflix’s The Railway Men. Starring Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, R. Madhavan and Babil Khan the collaborative project between Netflix and YRF Entertainment began streaming online recently, and the tweets have been pouring in.
The show is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas tragedy, so you can imagine the seriousness and intensity required to portray and communicate the horrors that people experienced. And apparently, the show has really made its point. Here, take a look at all the good things people are saying about The Railway Men.
You can also watch the trailer here.