A collaborative project between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, The Railway Men is a set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak. It’s been directed by debutant Shiv Rawail and stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan. The plot line is an ode to the unsung heroes that helped save hundreds of lives during the tragedy.
This will be a four episode series on Netflix that will start streaming on Netflix, worldwide, on the 18th of November. We can see from the trailer that a group will come together to help the people of Bhopal amidst the crisis. And, Babil Khan has clearly mastered an accent to get into his character, as well.
Here’s the trailer:
Here is how people have responded to it:
Excited to catch this series?