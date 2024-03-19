A short clip of actor R. Madhavan talking about his son Vedaant Madhavan and his perception of Gen Zs has extracted some super interesting reactions from people online. The clip is from a larger interview with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, for his podcast The Ranveer Show. In this episode, one of the things R. Madhavan has talked about how he considerd Gen Z to be frugal, wise and peaceful. And of course this has caused some commotion in the comments section.

Most people have joked about how the adjectives he’s used aren’t an accurate description of Generation Z. People have mentioned how his son Vedaant is an exception because of the priviledges he was born into, but most Gen Z folks are quite the opposite.

Here’s take a look:

But all this discourse has left me wondering why people are so triggered by a celebrity describing Gen Zs so positively? I mean, evolution is a natural process. Every new generation evolves and ends up learning many things faster than the previous generation, they adapt to recurring difficulties faster and therefore find the solution to them at a quicker rate. Why are we having such a hard time admitting that Generation Z might be doing something right, that they might infact be doing many things better than the their predecessors?